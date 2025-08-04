PCG deploys aircraft to monitor Chinese research vessel near Cagayan

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Sunday said it deployed an aircraft to monitor and challenge a Chinese research vessel spotted near Sta. Ana, Cagayan.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan ordered the Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) patrol on Saturday after the Xiang Yang Hong 05 was tracked roughly 37 nautical miles off the coast.

According to the Coast Guard, the aircraft visually confirmed the vessel’s presence at a distance of 14.92 nautical miles from Babuyan Island. A radio challenge was issued to the ship, but it did not respond.

The PCG said the Xiang Yang Hong 05 left Guangdong, China, on June 5, 2025, and entered the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) on June 7, about 130 nautical miles off Burgos, Ilocos Norte. It exited the EEZ on June 9 but re-entered on July 31.

The vessel reportedly conducted extensive marine scientific research for 22 days in the Pacific Ocean, near Guam and 42 nautical miles off its coast, before re-entering Philippine waters. As of Sunday morning, it was last monitored via the Automatic Identification System (AIS) around 86 nautical miles from Calayan Island, Cagayan.

The Xiang Yang Hong 05 is a converted cargo ship repurposed for research and deployed in sensitive maritime areas to support the operations of China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), the PCG said.