NAPOLCOM suspends 12 cops over disappearance of sabungeros

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo12 seconds ago

The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) has ordered a 90-day preventive suspension of 12 police officers in connection with the disappearance of 34 cockfighting enthusiasts, or sabungeros, reported missing between 2021 and 2022.

The suspensions came after whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan, who is also among the accused and the victims’ families filed a complaint-affidavit on July 14 against police officers allegedly linked to the disappearances.

Authorities said the victims were allegedly abducted due to game-fixing schemes in cockfighting matches. Patidongan previously claimed that the victims had been buried in Taal Lake.

He also accused businessman Atong Ang of masterminding the disappearances and implicated actress Gretchen Barretto and retired National Capital Region Police Office chief Gen. Jonnel Estomo. All three have denied the allegations.

As early as January 2023, seven police officers allegedly involved in the case had already been dismissed from the service.

Investigations are still ongoing.

