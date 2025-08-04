Latest NewsNews

Marcos: Allies involved in flood control corruption will be held accountable

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report29 seconds ago

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said political alliances will not protect anyone found involved in alleged corruption in flood control projects. In an interview with GMA Integrated News, Marcos emphasized the need to hold people accountable in order to truly address the problem.

“You cannot fix the problem without knowing who to blame,” the President said, adding that someone must answer for the suffering caused by poor flood control measures.

When asked whether this accountability includes his allies, Marcos did not hesitate.
“Sorry na lang. Hindi na kita kaalyado kung ganyan ang ginagawa mo. Ayaw na kitang kaalyado,” he said.

Marcos earlier ordered the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to submit a list of all flood control projects over the past three years. He stressed, however, that the DPWH will not conduct the investigation or audit, but that the list will be made public.

The President said several names of contractors have already surfaced in connection with substandard or anomalous projects. While he did not disclose names, Marcos said they will be blacklisted from government contracts if proven guilty.

“There are notorious ones who have been doing this for years,” he said. “They will have to account for their actions and for government spending that produced no visible results.”

