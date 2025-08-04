Marcos Aims for Cheaper Medicine, Faster Internet, and Food Security from India State Visit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasized that his five-day state visit to India aims to bring “concrete benefits” to Filipinos, including lower medicine prices, stronger digital connectivity, and improved food security.

Speaking before departing at Villamor Air Base on August 4, Marcos said the visit is intended to unlock greater cooperation between the Philippines and India across multiple sectors such as health, defense, trade, and agriculture.

The president, accompanied by Cabinet officials and a business delegation, will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top Indian business leaders in New Delhi and Bengaluru. The agenda includes expanding trade partnerships and investment, particularly in pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, and technology.

Marcos highlighted India’s position as the world’s fourth-largest economy and a key global player in innovation and development. He noted that existing Indian companies in the Philippines have already created impact, especially in IT-BPM and pharmaceuticals, and further collaboration could yield even more benefits for both countries.