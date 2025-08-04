Lacson warns public against scammers posing as public figures for fake calamity donations

Senator Panfilo Lacson on Sunday warned the public about scammers soliciting fake donations for calamity victims, after catching one individual who impersonated a former lawmaker.

Lacson said the scammer posed as former Occidental Mindoro Representative Josephine Sato and asked him for financial support to rebuild a supposed orphanage damaged by a typhoon in the province.

“SCAMMER ON THE LOOSE: This person, misrepresenting himself as ex-Cong Nene Sato contacted the wrong guy when he asked me for financial support to rebuild a ‘typhoon damaged orphanage building’ in Occidental Mindoro. I have his real identity, even his photo on his SSS ID. GOTCHA, IDIOT!” Lacson wrote on his X account.

He added that he is already coordinating with authorities to identify and pursue legal action against the suspect.

“This should prompt the public to be extra careful against such swindlers, especially as those affected by the recent flooding are still recovering,” he said.

Lacson also shared screenshots of Viber messages sent by the scammer, who used a photo of Sato as the profile picture. The messages included a GCash number supposedly linked to a “donation drive” for the orphanage.