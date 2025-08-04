Klea Pineda denies Janella Salvador involvement in breakup with Katrice Kierulf

Actress Klea Pineda denied allegations that Janella Salvador was the third party in her recent breakup with content creator Katrice Kierulf.

In an interview with GMA News, Pineda said she was aware of online speculation linking Salvador to the split but insisted there was no third party involved.

“Of course, of course. I’m aware sa nangyayari, but ang sinasabi ko, ako ang nagsasabi mismo sa inyo, walang third party na nangyari,” Pineda said.

She explained that her closeness with Salvador developed naturally during the filming of their movie Open Endings, which also stars Jasmine Curtis-Smith and Leanne Mamonong.

Pineda appealed to the public to stop spreading the issue, saying “And the third party issue? Come on guys, tama na,” she said.

Salvador’s name surfaced online after social media users noticed Katrice Kierulf liking TikTok comments accusing Pineda of cheating.

One user commented, “Follow na kita kase wala na ‘yung cheater,” which Kierulf liked. She also liked another comment asking, “Si Janella S. po ba?” and a follow-up saying, “Once you like it, Katkat, then confirm na si JS nga ‘yung other party.”

Pineda previously denied the existence of a third party in her interview on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.