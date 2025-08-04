Jameson Blake says he and Barbie Forteza are good friends

Kapamilya actor Jameson Blake clarified that he and Kapuso actress Barbie Forteza are currently just friends, following buzz online after they were seen holding hands at the GMA Gala over the weekend.

While the moment sparked speculations, Blake said during the advance screening of his film Flower Girl with Sue Ramirez last June that it’s still too early to label their closeness as anything more than friendship.

“We’re just friends. It’s too early pa. I enjoy my time with her. She’s really nice and very professional din,” he said.

Blake shared that they became close in a short span of time and bonded over running events, which has become a new shared hobby for them.

“Mabait talaga siya. We’re trying to spend time working out together. Pag may mga runs, we join the run,” he said.

Blake admitted this new friendship feels different as he’s not usually seen publicly spending time with someone.

“I’m just happy na I got to meet her, and magandang project din ’yung ginawa namin,” he said, referring to Kontrabida Academy — an upcoming Netflix film they’re both starring in alongside Eugene Domingo.