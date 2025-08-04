Gatchalian: OVP’s 2026 budget feasible without confidential funds

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said the proposed 2026 budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) is considered “feasible” as long as it excludes confidential funds. At a press briefing on Monday, the Senate finance committee chairman emphasized that he will be stricter in reviewing confidential and intelligence fund requests under the proposed 2026 national budget, adding that these funds should be limited to enforcement and intelligence agencies only.

“The most contentious item has always been the confidential funds, and the OVP no longer has that in its 2025 budget. What’s left are bare-bones allocations for its operations and a few projects of the Vice President,” Gatchalian said.

The proposed budget of the OVP, led by Vice President Sara Duterte, increased by P170 million—from P733 million in 2025 to P903 million in 2026. OVP spokesperson Ruth Castelo clarified that the office will not seek confidential funds next year.

Last year, the House slashed the proposed P2 billion OVP budget to P733 million after Duterte refused to answer queries regarding the use of confidential funds. The Senate maintained this cut despite appeals from Duterte’s allies to restore funds for social services.

Gatchalian also vowed to push for more transparency, saying the public should be able to access all budget documents online—from the initial National Expenditure Program to the final General Appropriations Act. He said agencies’ budget request forms, specifically DBM’s Form 201, should be published on official websites so Filipinos can track how funds are proposed and approved.