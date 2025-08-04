Four Filipino vocalists to represent UAE at international singing competition

Four outstanding Filipino vocalists are set to raise the flag of the United Arab Emirates at the international singing contest “I-Sing World” taking place from August 12 to 15 at the Xinflix Auditorium in Toronto, Canada.
Representing the UAE on this global stage are senior vocalist Dr. Rommel Sergio and junior vocalists Zairah Alexine Ragat, Kirstin Reyes, and Celine Madison Mantondo—all handpicked for their exceptional talent, artistry, and commitment to their musical craft.
Their participation is officially organized by EMS Events and Entertainment Centre FZE, under the leadership of Mr. Elipas Sibua, National Director of I-Sing World UAE and a renowned vocal coach.
Mr. Sibua, also known for his work with the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA), continues to champion Filipino and multicultural excellence by creating opportunities for rising talents.
Send-off concert shines with multicultural talent
Under the musical direction of Mr. Sibua, the evening was a resounding celebration of excellence, drawing attention to the UAE’s commitment to nurturing both local and international performing artists.
“Let us continue to support and uplift our Filipino talents as they bring pride to the UAE and the world,” Sibua encouraged.