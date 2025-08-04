Four Filipino vocalists to represent UAE at international singing competition

Four outstanding Filipino vocalists are set to raise the flag of the United Arab Emirates at the international singing contest “I-Sing World” taking place from August 12 to 15 at the Xinflix Auditorium in Toronto, Canada. Representing the UAE on this global stage are senior vocalist Dr. Rommel Sergio and junior vocalists Zairah Alexine Ragat, Kirstin Reyes, and Celine Madison Mantondo—all handpicked for their exceptional talent, artistry, and commitment to their musical craft. Their participation is officially organized by EMS Events and Entertainment Centre FZE, under the leadership of Mr. Elipas Sibua, National Director of I-Sing World UAE and a renowned vocal coach. Mr. Sibua, also known for his work with the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA), continues to champion Filipino and multicultural excellence by creating opportunities for rising talents.

Send-off concert shines with multicultural talent

In celebration of their upcoming journey, a vibrant Send-Off Concert was held on July 25 at Canadian University Dubai, brimming with emotion, talent, and cultural unity, honoring the I-Sing UAE delegates while spotlighting a diverse lineup of international performers.

The concert featured:

• Camilla Ayeesha Emperado – Filipino saxophonist

•⁠ ⁠Dwayne Fernandes – Indian Guitarist and WCOPA 2026 delegate

•⁠ ⁠John Paul Alviz – Renowned Filipino pianist & WCOPA 2024 Grand Finalist

•⁠ ⁠Rojen Khalil – Egyptian violinist

•⁠ ⁠Keer Wang – Chinese pianist and WCOPA 2024 multi-medalist

•⁠ ⁠Olivia Sheel – South African ballet dancer & WCOPA 2026 delegate

•⁠ ⁠Heinrich Agsaullo – Filipino pianist and vocalist

•⁠ ⁠Allysa Ili – Filipino singer & WCOPA 2026 delegate

Hon. Vice Consul Jim Jimeno of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai in his inspirational message emphasized the role of cultural diplomacy through music and the importance of honoring the Filipino spirit on global platforms.

Under the musical direction of Mr. Sibua, the evening was a resounding celebration of excellence, drawing attention to the UAE’s commitment to nurturing both local and international performing artists. “Let us continue to support and uplift our Filipino talents as they bring pride to the UAE and the world,” Sibua encouraged.

Meet the UAE delegates to I-Sing World 2025

Celine Madison Mantondo (Age 10)

A musical prodigy since age three, Celine is known for her expressive vocals and guitar playing. She won Safa British School’s Got Talent at just eight and continues to captivate audiences at various cultural events. A consistent honor student and member of the dance crew Bkidzzz, Celine dreams of blending music and entrepreneurship in the future.

Kirstin Reyes (Age 12)

A multi-talented performer, Kirstin excels in singing, dancing, acting, and modeling. A decorated competitor, she’s walked major runways such as We Are One and International Designer League. Now preparing for both I-Sing World 2025 and WCOPA 2026, Kirstin is emerging as one of the UAE’s brightest young stars.

Zairah Alexine Ragat

A vocal powerhouse, Zairah earned Gold Medals in Broadway (Self-Accompaniment) and Gospel at WCOPA 2024 in Hollywood, and was named a Grand Finalist. She starred as Princess Jasmine in Aladdin Jr., walked the runway at Emirates Fashion Week, and performed the theme song for Kalayaan 2025. Recently chosen for the Mercedes-Benz Star Talent Audition, her career trajectory is rapidly soaring.

Dr. Rommel Sergio

A distinguished academic and artist, Sergio is a Professor of Management and former Associate Dean for Graduate Studies at Canadian University Dubai. His passion for music began in childhood church choirs, leading to his release of cover tracks on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music. He recently starred in Kalayaan at Pag-ibig, an original Filipino musical, and is now preparing for WCOPA 2026 as a senior vocalist.