Carla Abellana Confirms She’s Dating Again

Kapuso actress Carla Abellana has officially confirmed she’s back in the dating scene. Speaking to 24 Oras Weekend reporter Athena Imperial during the sidelines of the GMA Gala 2025, Abellana opened up about her relationship status, saying it’s time for her to meet new people and give love another try.

“I’ve said it before—it’s about time na I open myself to dating, meeting new people. So I decided to try it,” she told GMA News. When asked if the first date had led to anything, she revealed there’s already been a second date, with more possibly to come.

Her admission follows a buzz-worthy Instagram story she posted days earlier showing a cozy, candlelit dinner with an unknown man, sparking speculation online. The mystery companion’s identity remains unrevealed.

Fans and followers have expressed support for the actress’s openness, especially after her publicized separation in the past. While Carla didn’t give away much detail, her confirmation sent fans into a flurry of excitement about her fresh chapter.