Latest NewsNews

Carla Abellana Confirms She’s Dating Again

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report56 mins ago

Kapuso actress Carla Abellana has officially confirmed she’s back in the dating scene. Speaking to 24 Oras Weekend reporter Athena Imperial during the sidelines of the GMA Gala 2025, Abellana opened up about her relationship status, saying it’s time for her to meet new people and give love another try.

“I’ve said it before—it’s about time na I open myself to dating, meeting new people. So I decided to try it,” she told GMA News. When asked if the first date had led to anything, she revealed there’s already been a second date, with more possibly to come.

Her admission follows a buzz-worthy Instagram story she posted days earlier showing a cozy, candlelit dinner with an unknown man, sparking speculation online. The mystery companion’s identity remains unrevealed.

Fans and followers have expressed support for the actress’s openness, especially after her publicized separation in the past. While Carla didn’t give away much detail, her confirmation sent fans into a flurry of excitement about her fresh chapter.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report56 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

496937702 1286591162823335 4577239394371632905 n

Lacson warns public against scammers posing as public figures for fake calamity donations

59 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 4

DOE optimistic on investments after SC ruling on Malampaya tax case

14 mins ago
527737852 1170873125065412 6286159865891124969 n

Marcos Aims for Cheaper Medicine, Faster Internet, and Food Security from India State Visit

47 mins ago
250727cw30 fhd

Actor Song Young-gyu Found Dead Weeks After DUI Scandal, No Foul Play Suspected

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button