Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati’s incorrupt body venerated during Youth Jubilee

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report50 mins ago

The coffin rested in one of Rome's favorite churches entrusted to the Dominicans in Basilica of Santa Maria sopra Minerva, the home to the tomb of St. Catherine of Siena. (Photos from Alona Cochon)

On the occasion of the 2025 Youth Jubilee, the incorrupt body of Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati arrived in Rome on the evening of July 25 for veneration.

The young Italian who died 100 years ago this year will be canonized on September 7. His relic, enshrined in a side chapel of Turin Cathedral since 1990, was brought to Rome as a special gift for the Jubilee of Youth, allowing young pilgrims to draw inspiration from his life of faith.

WhatsApp Image 2025 08 01 at 10.28.20
Frassati’s casket containing his body was brought from his tomb in Turin for the Jubilee Youth in Rome.

The coffin rested in one of Rome’s favorite churches entrusted to the Dominicans, the Basilica of Santa Maria sopra Minerva, and remained there until August 4.

Frassati, who died at the age of 24 in 1925, is beloved by many Catholic young people for his enthusiastic witness to holiness that reached “to the heights.”

The event, promoted by the Diocese of Rome’s Office for Youth Ministry, was an extraordinary pilgrimage closely linked to the upcoming canonization of Blessed Frassati, which Pope Leo XIV was scheduled to celebrate on September 7 alongside that of Blessed Carlo Acutis, according to the head of the Vatican’s office for saints’ causes. (Alona Cochon)

