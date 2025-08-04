Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati’s incorrupt body venerated during Youth Jubilee

On the occasion of the 2025 Youth Jubilee, the incorrupt body of Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati arrived in Rome on the evening of July 25 for veneration.

The young Italian who died 100 years ago this year will be canonized on September 7. His relic, enshrined in a side chapel of Turin Cathedral since 1990, was brought to Rome as a special gift for the Jubilee of Youth, allowing young pilgrims to draw inspiration from his life of faith.

The coffin rested in one of Rome’s favorite churches entrusted to the Dominicans, the Basilica of Santa Maria sopra Minerva, and remained there until August 4.

Frassati, who died at the age of 24 in 1925, is beloved by many Catholic young people for his enthusiastic witness to holiness that reached “to the heights.”

The event, promoted by the Diocese of Rome’s Office for Youth Ministry, was an extraordinary pilgrimage closely linked to the upcoming canonization of Blessed Frassati, which Pope Leo XIV was scheduled to celebrate on September 7 alongside that of Blessed Carlo Acutis, according to the head of the Vatican’s office for saints’ causes. (Alona Cochon)