Atong Ang’s camp dismisses murder allegations in sabungero case

Businessman Atong Ang’s legal team is pushing back against serious allegations linking him to the abduction and murder of dozens of missing sabungeros.

In a report aired on Unang Balita Monday, Atty. Gabriel Villareal, Ang’s counsel, said his client is prepared to face the complaint filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“We maintain my client’s innocence,” Villareal asserted.

The complaint, filed by families of the missing cockfighting enthusiasts, accuses Ang and several others of multiple counts of murder, serious illegal detention, enforced disappearance, direct bribery, and obstruction of justice.

Central to the complaint is whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan, who alleged that Ang masterminded the abduction of over 100 sabungeros from 2021 to 2022 and had their bodies dumped in Taal Lake. He also implicated his brothers, Jose and Elakim, who he claimed worked for Ang and were told to flee to Cambodia in 2022.

But Ang’s camp said Patidongan is exploiting the narrative for personal motives.

“It is lamentable though that the public is being deceived by the wolf in sheep’s clothing, and being the master manipulator that he is, has embedded himself among the victims of the tragedy that he himself has perpetrated,” the lawyer said.

Also named in the complaint are actress Gretchen Barretto and retired NCRPO chief, Police Gen. Jonnel Estomo, who have both denied the accusations.