Weaker Habagat Brings Brief Break from Rains

The Philippines will experience a temporary respite from the southwest monsoon or habagat, although a new weather disturbance may form east of the country in the coming days.

ABS-CBN News meteorologist Ariel Rojas said the habagat has weakened and is now only affecting extreme Northern Luzon. It is expected to weaken further and retreat by midweek.

Meanwhile, a Low Pressure Area (LPA) is expected to develop east of the country and may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Monday or Tuesday. It is projected to move northwest and be east of Northern Luzon by Friday, before curving northeast away from land.

With the weaker habagat, most parts of the country will experience sunny and warm weather through midweek. However, localized thunderstorms are likely over Palawan, Negros, and Mindanao on Monday, expanding to parts of Visayas and Luzon by Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Thursday, the trough or outer band of the approaching disturbance could bring scattered rains to Bicol and the Visayas. These rains may spread to the rest of Luzon by Friday and Saturday. Northern Luzon may continue to experience scattered rains by Sunday due to the same trough.

Metro Manila will remain mostly sunny and dry, especially in the morning and around midday, with chances of afternoon or evening thunderstorms from Wednesday through the weekend.

