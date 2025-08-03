Latest NewsNews

SSS pensioners to receive up to 33% increase over three years starting September

The Social Security System (SSS) has announced a three-year pension increase starting September 2025, benefiting around 3.8 million pensioners without requiring higher member contributions.

Under the plan, retirement and disability pensioners will receive a total of 33% increase in their monthly benefits, while death and survivor pensioners will get a 16% increase—both spread out across three annual tranches.

The phased increases will take effect every September:
• September 2025: 10% increase for retirement/disability pensioners, 5% for death/survivor pensioners (based on those active as of August 31, 2025)
• September 2026: Additional 10% and 5% increase, respectively (based on pensioners as of August 31, 2026)
• September 2027: Final 10% and 5% increase (for those as of August 31, 2027)

The SSS emphasized that the increases aim to provide meaningful financial support to its members, especially retirees and their families, amid rising living costs.

