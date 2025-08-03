Sotto proposes creation of Presidential Drug Enforcement Authority

Senate Minority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III has filed a bill seeking to establish the Presidential Drug Enforcement Authority, a centralized body that would lead and coordinate the government’s anti-drug campaign.

The proposed legislation, titled the Presidential Drug Enforcement Authority Act, aims to revise Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which has been in effect for 23 years.

Sotto said the current law needs “retrofitting,” and emphasized the need for stronger supervision and policy direction in the government’s efforts to combat illegal drugs.

The measure calls for the dissolution of both the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB). Their functions will be redistributed among various existing law enforcement and military agencies, including the PNP, NBI, BOC, and AFP.

The new authority will be composed of five specialized bureaus:

1. Anti-Drug Enforcement

2. Anti-Drug Prosecution

3. Anti-Drug Prevention

4. Anti-Drug Rehabilitation

5. Anti-Drug Policy Formulation, Guidelines, and Procedure

To be placed directly under the Office of the President, the new agency will have a secretary appointed by the President and will receive its initial funding from the budgets of the dissolved PDEA and DDB, and from the General Appropriations Act moving forward.