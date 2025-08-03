Rufa Mae asks vloggers not to exploit husband’s death for content

Comedienne and actress Rufa Mae Quinto has appealed to content creators and vloggers to refrain from using the death of her husband, Trevor Magallanes, for online content.

Rufa Mae made the appeal following the circulation of several videos on social media speculating about the cause of Trevor’s passing. She reminded the public that she remains his legal wife and, therefore, holds the authority to issue any official statements regarding his death.

“Even if we separated, we never filed for annulment. We’re still legally married,” she said.

In a statement, Rufa Mae thanked those who extended their condolences and asked for privacy during this emotionally difficult time.

“As the wife of Trev, all information surrounding his passing will come from me. For the sake of our daughter, Athena, please refrain from spreading unverified information that she can access on social media,” she said.

She urged people to focus instead on remembering the good memories with her late husband.

In December 2024, Trevor publicly announced that they had separated and were undergoing divorce proceedings. While Rufa Mae later confirmed the separation, she said they continued to respect each other.

“Siyempre mahal ko, asawa ko ’yun. Pero ayaw na rin niya, so ayaw ko na rin at ginagalang ko ’yun,” she said in a previous interview.