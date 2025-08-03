Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PBBM Forms Task Force for 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Hosting

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has formally created an Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to oversee the country’s preparations for the historic hosting of the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup (FFWWC) 2025. This marks the first time the Philippines will host the prestigious international futsal event.

Under Administrative Order (AO) No. 35 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, the IATF will serve as the central coordinating body for all planning, logistics, and implementation efforts across government and private stakeholders. The tournament is scheduled from November 21 to December 7, 2025, with matches to be held in Pasig City and Victorias City, Negros Occidental.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will chair the task force, while the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will act as vice-chair. Other members include key departments such as Tourism, Foreign Affairs, Public Works, ICT, Finance, Health, and Transportation, as well as agencies like the PNP, MMDA, and Bureau of Immigration.

The AO emphasizes the national significance of hosting the FFWWC, citing its potential to boost futsal development, inspire youth engagement in sports, elevate the Philippines’ international sporting profile, and promote tourism and local economic activity. The IATF is empowered to coordinate plans, receive donations, and implement the necessary procurement and support services. The directive takes effect immediately.

