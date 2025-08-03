OWWA e-Card printing to continue in Dubai as printer stays after caravan

UAE-based OFWs who were unable to claim their e-Cards during the recent Serbisyo Caravan in Dubai will still be able to get their cards, as the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) will leave its card printer at the Migrant Workers Office (MWO).

“Huwag kayong mag-alala para sa OWWA dahil hindi lang ito isang araw lang sa Dubai. Iiwan na namin dito ‘yung card printer para tuloy-tuloy lang ang pagpi-print ng OWWA e-Card dito sa Dubai,” OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan.

Alongside the surge in National ID applications, the OWWA e-Card was among the most in-demand services during the OFW Serbisyo Caravan held at the Dubai World Trade Center on August 3.

Active members of OWWA who wish to request an e-Card may complete their registration using a QR code provided by the agency. The QR code will remain available for those who missed the caravan.

She added that eligible individuals can claim their e-Card anytime, even after the event.

“Anytime pwede niyong kunin, at kung hindi niyo makukuha today, kayo po ay cocontact-in ng mga tauhan ng OWWA dito sa Dubai,” she said.

Thousands of attendees

OWWA made the decision after thousands of Filipinos turned up at the one-day event, overwhelming the initial space at Exhibition Hall 8 of the Dubai World Trade Center and prompting organizers to expand the venue to Sheikh Rashid Hall.

Caunan acknowledged the large turnout and emphasized the need for recurring caravans in the UAE.

“Hindi natin in-expect na ganito karami ang may kailangan ng serbisyo ng gobyerno dito sa Dubai. Hindi pwedeng isa o dalawang araw lang ito, kailangan ulit-ulitin ito dahil kailangan dito sa UAE dalhin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno,” Caunan said.

The OWWA e-Card serves as proof of membership and can be used to access various government services and programs for overseas Filipinos.