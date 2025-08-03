Latest NewsNews

Marcos Declares Sulu Under Zamboanga Peninsula Following SC Ruling on Bangsamoro Law

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 seconds ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has issued Executive Order No. 91 formally reclassifying the province of Sulu under the Zamboanga Peninsula (Region IX), nearly a year after the Supreme Court upheld Sulu’s exclusion from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The order follows the province’s rejection of the Bangsamoro Organic Law’s ratification in 2019 and aims to align national government operations with the High Court’s ruling. The executive order stressed the need for a seamless transition of programs and services to ensure uninterrupted governance and service delivery.

A technical working group chaired by the Department of Budget and Management has been created to lead the transition. It includes Cabinet officials, the Bangsamoro Government, and the governor of Sulu. The group will be tasked to issue a transition plan within 60 days and submit annual reports to Malacañang.

By 2026, all national and local programs in Sulu will fall under Region IX’s jurisdiction. Government workers affected by the shift will be allowed to transfer to other national or BARMM agencies, or to local government units. Those opting for retirement or separation are barred from reemployment for five years, unless in teaching or medical roles. Premature reemployment will require refunding benefits on a pro-rated basis.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

viber image 2025 08 03 14 20 15 642

Will Ashley, Bianca de Vera Melt Hearts in Viral Livestream After GMA Gala 2025

8 mins ago
526574887 747643647985025 7356439918221367930 n

Klarisse and Will Ashley Amuse Netizens with “Graduation” Peg at GMA Gala 2025

20 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 31

PBBM Forms Task Force for 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Hosting

27 mins ago
viber image 2025 08 03 13 58 19 580

Honeylet Barred from Visiting Duterte at ICC Amid Rift Over Legal Strategy

33 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button