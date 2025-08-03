Marcos Declares Sulu Under Zamboanga Peninsula Following SC Ruling on Bangsamoro Law

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has issued Executive Order No. 91 formally reclassifying the province of Sulu under the Zamboanga Peninsula (Region IX), nearly a year after the Supreme Court upheld Sulu’s exclusion from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The order follows the province’s rejection of the Bangsamoro Organic Law’s ratification in 2019 and aims to align national government operations with the High Court’s ruling. The executive order stressed the need for a seamless transition of programs and services to ensure uninterrupted governance and service delivery.

A technical working group chaired by the Department of Budget and Management has been created to lead the transition. It includes Cabinet officials, the Bangsamoro Government, and the governor of Sulu. The group will be tasked to issue a transition plan within 60 days and submit annual reports to Malacañang.

By 2026, all national and local programs in Sulu will fall under Region IX’s jurisdiction. Government workers affected by the shift will be allowed to transfer to other national or BARMM agencies, or to local government units. Those opting for retirement or separation are barred from reemployment for five years, unless in teaching or medical roles. Premature reemployment will require refunding benefits on a pro-rated basis.