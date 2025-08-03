Klarisse and Will Ashley Amuse Netizens with “Graduation” Peg at GMA Gala 2025

Klarisse de Guzman and Will Ashley turned heads—and tickled funny bones—when they walked the blue carpet at the GMA Gala 2025 together, sparking a wave of memes and jokes online about their now-iconic “mother and son” dynamic.

Netizens poked fun at the duo by posting clips of them at the event paired with classic graduation music. Comments like “Congrats Will! Proud na proud ang mowm mo!” and “Ate Klang, happy graduation po sa anak niyo” flooded X (formerly Twitter), turning their appearance into a viral moment. Klarisse even joined the fun, reposting a meme with a laughing caption: “HAHAHAHA.”

Will, on the other hand, leaned into the humor, tweeting, “Bring ur mom to school ang atake.” Klarisse replied, calling her look that night inspired by a mom attending her child’s graduation. In a TikTok clip, she’s even heard saying, “Graduate na. Valedictorian,” adding to the ongoing joke.

The two have developed a close bond since their time as housemates in “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition” and are set to co-star in “Bar Boys: After School.” Will had earlier surprised Klarisse with flowers and a note asking her to be his date, to which she playfully said yes. Their quirky and affectionate chemistry continues to charm fans both on- and off-screen.