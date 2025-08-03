Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Klarisse and Will Ashley Amuse Netizens with “Graduation” Peg at GMA Gala 2025

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report20 mins ago

Klarisse de Guzman and Will Ashley turned heads—and tickled funny bones—when they walked the blue carpet at the GMA Gala 2025 together, sparking a wave of memes and jokes online about their now-iconic “mother and son” dynamic.

Netizens poked fun at the duo by posting clips of them at the event paired with classic graduation music. Comments like “Congrats Will! Proud na proud ang mowm mo!” and “Ate Klang, happy graduation po sa anak niyo” flooded X (formerly Twitter), turning their appearance into a viral moment. Klarisse even joined the fun, reposting a meme with a laughing caption: “HAHAHAHA.”

Will, on the other hand, leaned into the humor, tweeting, “Bring ur mom to school ang atake.” Klarisse replied, calling her look that night inspired by a mom attending her child’s graduation. In a TikTok clip, she’s even heard saying, “Graduate na. Valedictorian,” adding to the ongoing joke.

The two have developed a close bond since their time as housemates in “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition” and are set to co-star in “Bar Boys: After School.” Will had earlier surprised Klarisse with flowers and a note asking her to be his date, to which she playfully said yes. Their quirky and affectionate chemistry continues to charm fans both on- and off-screen.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report20 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 5 12

Marcos Declares Sulu Under Zamboanga Peninsula Following SC Ruling on Bangsamoro Law

31 seconds ago
viber image 2025 08 03 14 20 15 642

Will Ashley, Bianca de Vera Melt Hearts in Viral Livestream After GMA Gala 2025

8 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 31

PBBM Forms Task Force for 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Hosting

27 mins ago
viber image 2025 08 03 13 58 19 580

Honeylet Barred from Visiting Duterte at ICC Amid Rift Over Legal Strategy

33 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button