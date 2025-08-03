DMW Shuts Down Visa Consultancy Firm Over Illegal Recruitment in Eight Cities

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) shut down the main office and eight branches of Visa To America Manila Inc., a consultancy firm accused of illegal recruitment, during a nationwide operation held on August 1, 2025.

Led by DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, the main office in Ortigas Center, Pasig City was closed alongside branches in Cebu, Lucena, Iloilo, Santiago, Quezon City, Davao, and Zamboanga. The firm allegedly offered overseas job placements, particularly for teachers and hospitality professionals in the U.S., without the proper license.

According to the DMW, the company charged clients USD 5,400 to USD 8,500 (approximately PHP 300,000 to PHP 500,000) for J1 and H1B visa processing, job interview coaching, and résumé assistance. It reportedly promised annual salaries ranging from USD 40,000 to USD 100,000 and had already deployed over 50 workers to the U.S. since 2022.

Secretary Cacdac stressed that any recruitment without a DMW license is considered illegal. He said that the department will closely monitor deployed individuals for possible contract violations, especially if they are under substandard or exploitative employment terms. The public is urged to verify the legitimacy of any recruitment agency through the official DMW website.