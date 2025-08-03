DMW, OWWA, DFA Strengthen Coordination in Dubai to Better Serve OFWs

Top officials from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) gathered in Dubai to reinforce their joint commitment to the One-Country Team Approach, a strategy designed to streamline government services for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

The delegation, led by DMW Undersecretaries Jainal Rasul and Dominique Rubia-Tutay, Assistant Secretary Venecio Legaspi, and OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan, met with Consul General Marford Angeles on August 2, 2025, at the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai. Discussions focused on enhancing digital services, increasing support for the Migrant Workers Office, and expanding welfare initiatives in both the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

One of the key programs to be rolled out is the expansion of the “Bagong Bayani ng Mundo – OFW Serbisyo Caravan,” which aims to deliver frontline government services directly to OFWs in various UAE locations. This aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s mandate to bring services closer to Filipino communities abroad.

The initiative also highlights holistic community involvement. Plans include OFW sports competitions like basketball and volleyball, E-sports tournaments, cultural events, and the revival of Friendship Day—first launched by former OWWA head Marianito Roque. These programs aim to boost morale and celebrate the resilience of Filipinos working overseas.