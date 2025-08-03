Latest NewsNewsPH News

DMW, OWWA, DFA Strengthen Coordination in Dubai to Better Serve OFWs

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report53 mins ago

Top officials from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) gathered in Dubai to reinforce their joint commitment to the One-Country Team Approach, a strategy designed to streamline government services for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

The delegation, led by DMW Undersecretaries Jainal Rasul and Dominique Rubia-Tutay, Assistant Secretary Venecio Legaspi, and OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan, met with Consul General Marford Angeles on August 2, 2025, at the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai. Discussions focused on enhancing digital services, increasing support for the Migrant Workers Office, and expanding welfare initiatives in both the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

One of the key programs to be rolled out is the expansion of the “Bagong Bayani ng Mundo – OFW Serbisyo Caravan,” which aims to deliver frontline government services directly to OFWs in various UAE locations. This aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s mandate to bring services closer to Filipino communities abroad.

The initiative also highlights holistic community involvement. Plans include OFW sports competitions like basketball and volleyball, E-sports tournaments, cultural events, and the revival of Friendship Day—first launched by former OWWA head Marianito Roque. These programs aim to boost morale and celebrate the resilience of Filipinos working overseas.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report53 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

526574887 747643647985025 7356439918221367930 n

Klarisse and Will Ashley Amuse Netizens with “Graduation” Peg at GMA Gala 2025

3 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 31

PBBM Forms Task Force for 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Hosting

10 mins ago
viber image 2025 08 03 13 58 19 580

Honeylet Barred from Visiting Duterte at ICC Amid Rift Over Legal Strategy

16 mins ago
515446311 1055546486745816 1736002288143460477 n

DMW Shuts Down Visa Consultancy Firm Over Illegal Recruitment in Eight Cities

28 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button