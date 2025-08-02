Marcos to sign law moving Barangay, SK Elections to November 2026

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to sign into law a bill postponing the December 1, 2025 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) to the first Monday of November 2026, according to Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia.

Garcia said Malacañang informed him that Marcos will approve the measure on August 12.

“Pipirmahan ng ating pangulo ang batas na magre-reset, postpone ng Barangay at SK Elections at magpi-fix ng termino ng Barangay at SK na mula 3-taon, papunta sa 4 na taon. So kung magkatanon, malamang – mula ngayon…malamang na sadyang hindi matutuloy ang halalan natin sa para sa December 1,” Garcia told reporters.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro confirmed the same during a briefing, noting that the President is expected to act on the bill before the August 14 deadline.

When asked whether the signing will occur before the ongoing voter registration ends, Castro replied, “Opo, gagawin po ng Pangulo iyan.”

Once signed into law, the measure will reset the BSKE to November 2026 and extend the term of barangay and SK officials from three to four years.

Meanwhile, Comelec launched its Special Register Anywhere Program (SRAP) on Friday in an effort to expand voter registration. The poll body expects at least one million new registrants to join the existing 68 million registered voters nationwide.

Under SRAP, services such as new voter registration, correction of entries, change of name or civil status, reactivation of records, and transfer of voter registration from overseas to local will be accommodated. However, transfer of local registration records is not yet available through the program.