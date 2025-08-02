DOH on alert for rise in leptospirosis cases after heavy rains

The Department of Health (DOH) is closely monitoring a possible increase in leptospirosis cases following weeks of heavy rains and widespread flooding brought by three tropical cyclones and the Southwest Monsoon or Habagat.

In an advisory, the DOH said it has recorded a total of 3,037 leptospirosis cases from January 1 to July 19, 2025.

Of this number, 1,114 cases were logged between June 8 and July 19, just days after PAGASA officially declared the start of the rainy season.

From July 13 to 31 alone, DOH-run hospitals recorded 569 leptospirosis cases.

Leptospirosis is a potentially fatal bacterial infection transmitted through water contaminated with the urine of infected animals, particularly rats. People exposed to floodwaters are at higher risk, especially if they have open wounds or broken skin.

The DOH reminded the public to take the following precautions:

•Wash the body thoroughly with soap after exposure to floodwaters, especially affected areas.

•Monitor for symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, and vomiting.

•Seek medical attention even in the absence of symptoms if exposed to floodwater.

•Take prophylactic medicine against leptospirosis only upon a doctor’s prescription.

The Health Department urged local government units and communities to remain vigilant and strengthen public health measures to prevent further infections.