Atong Ang and others face complaint over missing sabungeros

A criminal complaint has filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against businessman Atong Ang, who has been tagged by a whistleblower as the alleged mastermind behind the disappearance of 34 cockfighting enthusiasts from 2021 to 2022.

The complaint also named several other individuals, including actress Gretchen Barretto and retired police general Jonnel Estomo, former chief of the National Capital Region Police Office.

Ryan Bautista, brother of one of the missing men, said they filed charges of serious illegal detention and multiple murder.

Charlene Lasco, sister of another missing sabungero, also confirmed that Ang was among those they identified in their complaint. “Matagal na naming hinala si Mr. Atong Ang,” she said.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the complaint includes the sworn statements of Julie “Dondon” Patidongan and his relatives, who linked Ang to a group allegedly behind the disappearances.

He added that Ang was a “main player” in the e-sabong industry and allegedly financed operations involving police officers contracted for illegal activities.

“Siya ang main player diyan, siya ang amo ni Totoy or Dondon. Pera niya ang pinangbabayad para sa mga trabaho na ginagawa ng mga contractor na pulis. Kaya ang mahalaga talaga dito, malitis ‘to, magkaroon talaga ng trial ito on the merits,” he said.

While Remulla did not confirm if Barretto is listed as a respondent, he said she is considered a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.