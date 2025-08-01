Sandiganbayan asserts jurisdiction over P4.1-B Pharmally graft cases

The Sandiganbayan has ruled that it has jurisdiction over three graft cases involving more than P4.1 billion worth of pandemic-related procurement transactions between Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation and the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM).

In a 43-page resolution, the anti-graft court denied the petition filed by the Office of the Special Prosecutor and upheld the earlier ruling of the Malolos Regional Trial Court (RTC) dismissing the charges for lack of jurisdiction.

The Sandiganbayan ruled that the Malolos RTC did not commit grave abuse of discretion in junking the cases, noting that the offenses fall under its jurisdiction pursuant to Republic Act No. 10660, which amended the jurisdictional parameters of the court.

The graft charges stem from the government’s procurement of the following COVID-19 test kits during the height of the pandemic:

• P2.877 billion worth of 41,400 units of BGI Real Time Fluorescent RT-PCR kits

• P600 million worth of 8,000 units of BGI Real Time Fluorescent kits

• P688 million worth of 2,000 units of A*Star Foundation Kit 2.0

The issuance by RTC-Malolos of subject Orders did not breach the line of grave abuse of discretion. Rather, it correctly held that RA No. 10660 does not require that damage must be an element of the crime for the Sandiganbayan to take cognizance of the cases,” the Sandiganbayan added.

The anti-graft court also emphasized that the amount involved in the transactions illustrates the gravity of the offenses and the damage caused to the government, reinforcing its jurisdiction over the cases.

Named in the complaints from the DBM side are officials Christopher Lao, Warren Liong, Christine Suntay, Augusto Ylagan, Jasonmer Uayan, Webster Laurenana, and Paul Jasper Villanueva De Guzman.

Pharmally officials facing charges include Twinkle Dargani, Mohit Dargani, Linconn Ong, Justine Garado, Huang Tzu Yen, Krizle Grace Mago, and Lin Weixiong.

Wherefore, the Petition for Certiorari filed by the Office of the Special Prosecutor [under the Office of the Ombudsman] is denied. Insofar as the three [graft] Informations are concerned, it is declared that it is the Sandiganbayan which has jurisdiction over the crimes charged,” the Sandiganbayan said