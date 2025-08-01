Philippine Airlines teams up with Future Education University College to empower students in the UAE

The Philippine Airlines Dubai team has announced its corporate partnership with Future Education University College (FEUC), the official administrative partner of Walsh College and UCA in the UAE.

This strategic partnership aims to strengthen PAL’s presence in the academic sector while providing enhanced travel benefits and connectivity for students, parents, faculty, and staff.

The collaboration among Philippine Airlines, Future Education University, Walsh College UAE, and UCA is more than just an alliance—it’s a shared vision to shape a future led by innovation, excellence, and purpose. Whether in business, technology, or the creative industries, this partnership equips students in the UAE with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to succeed on the world stage.

“The sky is no longer the limit, it’s just the beginning. We’re proud to partner with Future Education College as part of our commitment to connect and support the academic community. This collaboration opens doors for greater opportunities, convenience, and value for students and educators alike,” said Josh Vasquez, Regional Head of Philippine Airlines, EMEA.