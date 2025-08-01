PH, Saudi firms join forces to boost solar energy development

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomed Saudi energy leader ACWA Power Chairman Mohammad Abunayyan and Meralco Powergen Corporation (MGen) Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan during a courtesy call in Malacañan Palace on July 31, 2025.

The meeting comes after the signing of a partnership between ACWA Power of Saudi Arabia and MGen to explore and develop renewable energy projects—especially solar power—in the Philippines and Southeast Asia.

ACWA Power, a global pioneer in green hydrogen and the world’s largest private water desalination company, is contributing its international expertise and a 78.8-gigawatt portfolio. MGen, the power generation arm of Meralco, brings its local experience with 4.95 gigawatts of diversified energy assets.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to accelerating clean energy development and supporting regional energy transition and sustainability goals.