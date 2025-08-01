Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PCO Attributes Marcos’ Higher Trust Ratings to Visible, Tireless Work Ethic

Staff Report

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on Tuesday responded to the latest OCTA Research survey showing a rise in President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s trust ratings, saying it reflects how the public now sees his consistent and visible work.

In a press briefing, PCO Undersecretary Geraldine Castro said Filipinos are starting to recognize the President’s dedication. “It’s uplifting to see the people acknowledge how hard the President is working — not just for show but in real service to the nation,” she said.

Castro added that while the President is not driven by ratings, the increase in approval and trust numbers is still welcome. “It’s better to have high ratings because of actual work, than to have high ratings without doing much,” she noted, subtly contrasting Marcos with unnamed officials she described as idle despite public approval.

She also pointed to improved communications and visibility as key reasons for the uptick. “Before, the public didn’t always see what the President was doing because he was so focused on work. Now, efforts are being made to ensure people see and understand where he’s going and what he’s doing,” Castro said.

