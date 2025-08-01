Pag-IBIG Fund net income jumps 15% to ₱28B in H1 2025, highest in 45 years

Pag-IBIG Fund reported double-digit year-on-year growth in its income for the first half of 2025, marking the highest earnings for the period in the agency’s 45-year history, top officials announced on Friday (August 01).

From January to June, the agency’s gross income reached ₱44.39 billion, rising by 11.65 percent or ₱4.63 billion compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, Pag-IBIG Fund’s net income grew by 15.25 percent or ₱3.71 billion to reach ₱28.04 billion. This is the highest net income recorded since the agency was founded in 1980.

Officials attributed the growth to strong collections and higher earnings from Pag-IBIG Fund’s housing and short-term loan portfolios.

“This performance shows how excellently we are managing the funds that our members have entrusted to us. With our strong fiscal standing, we remain capable of continuing to deliver our members’ benefits and are in a solid position to finance more homes under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino, or Expanded 4PH Program, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to empower more Filipinos achieve better, more dignified lives,” said Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, who also chairs the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.

Higher investment returns also contributed to the income growth. The agency’s income from investments surged by 51.79 percent year-on-year to ₱4.27 billion.

This was driven by strategic placements in bonds and other debt securities, money market instruments, equities, and investment properties. Investment income accounted for 5.56 percent of the agency’s total gross income in the first half of the year.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta, meanwhile, emphasized the strength of the agency’s financial position. As of June 2025, Pag-IBIG Fund’s total assets stood at ₱1.14 trillion, reflecting a 7.02 percent or ₱74.90 billion increase from the year-end 2024 figure of ₱1.07 trillion.

Acosta further stated that the agency’s strong performance directly benefits its members. Under its charter, the agency returns at least 70 percent of its annual net income to members in the form of dividends, which are credited to their savings every year.

“Pag-IBIG Fund is owned by its members — the Filipino workers. It is our duty to grow and protect their savings,” Acosta said. “Guided by President Marcos Jr.’s call for government institutions to deliver responsive social benefits, we continue to ensure that our members enjoy competitive earnings on their savings and gain access to affordable home financing. We are committed to sustaining our strong performance to help uplift the lives of more Filipino workers,” she added.