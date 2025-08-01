Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease after wrapping world tour

Pop star Justin Timberlake has revealed that he has been battling Lyme disease, describing it as a “relentlessly debilitating” condition that has affected him both physically and mentally.

The 44-year-old singer made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, reflecting on the toll his recently concluded world tour took on him. Despite some criticism labeling the tour as lackluster, Timberlake called it “the most fun, emotional, gratifying, physically demanding, and, at times, grueling experience.”

“Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease,” he said. “I don’t say this so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes.”

He shared his health condition explained the nerve pain, extreme fatigue, and sickness he experienced during performances.

“Living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically,” Timberlake added.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection transmitted through tick bites, commonly found in wooded areas across North America and Europe. It can cause symptoms such as joint pain, muscle weakness, and in severe cases, long-term damage to tissues and the immune system.

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer also made headlines last year after being arrested for drunk driving in a town near New York. He later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was sentenced to community service.