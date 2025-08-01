Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Israeli national nabbed at NAIA for illegal possession of firearms

An Israeli national was arrested at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) reported.

Authorities discovered disassembled gun parts and live bullets inside the 50-year-old suspect’s checked-in luggage. He was identified as a defense consultant and military reservist from Jerusalem and was bound for Dubai with a connecting flight to Tel Aviv.

According to the AVSEGROUP, the incident began when an X-ray operator spotted what appeared to be a firearm during routine screening. Officers immediately conducted a manual inspection in the presence of the passenger, which led to the recovery of several firearm components—including parts of a 5.56mm rifle, a .22 caliber revolver frame, a .45 magazine, and boxes of ammunition.

The suspect failed to show any documents permitting him to possess or transport the firearms and ammunition. He was then turned over to NAIA Police Station 3 for investigation and possible charges.

AVSEGROUP chief Police Brigadier General Jason Capoy said the incident highlights the agency’s dedication to maintaining airport security and protecting the country’s entry and exit points from threats.

