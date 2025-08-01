Duterte’s Lawyer says ex-spokesperson Roque unwelcome in ICC case

Former President Rodrigo Duterte does not want his former spokesperson Harry Roque involved in his case before the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to Duterte’s legal counsel, international lawyer Nicholas Kaufman.

In a report aired on 24 Oras, Kaufman said Duterte believes Roque’s involvement could compromise the case, citing that the former presidential spokesperson is considered a “fugitive from justice” in the Philippines.

“The former President has expressed no desire to see Harry Roque nor to be assisted by him. Harry Roque is a fugitive from justice in the Philippines and the former President thought it best not to have his ICC defence compromised by engaging him,” said Kaufman in a statemen

Kaufman also claimed that Roque had no authority to engage a Dutch lawyer to file a case against the Dutch government, which allegedly assisted in Duterte’s transfer to ICC custody. He described Roque’s attempt to pursue such legal action as “lunacy,” saying it was halted after he contacted the lawyer involved.

Roque, for his part, denied interfering in Duterte’s ICC case.

In a Facebook post, Roque maintained that he continues to support Duterte’s legal defense and has not made any statements or taken actions that would affect the case.

“As a loyal foot soldier of the Dutertes, I have no wish but to bring the former President back to the Philippines alive. And like many Duterte diehard supporters, I feel a sense of frustration on the pre-trial detention of our beloved President. I thus offered an additional legal remedy, outside of the ICC, subject to the approval of the former President and his family,” he added.

Roque also dismissed the accusation as unfair, saying: “I cannot be blamed for devising remedies to bring former President Duterte home alive. No such idea can be characterized as a crazy scheme.”