Duterte lawyer says ex-spox Roque not part of ICC legal team

President Rodrigo Duterte does not want former spokesperson Harry Roque involved in his case before the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to his legal counsel, Nicholas Kaufman.

In a report by “24 Oras,” Kaufman said Roque is considered a fugitive from Philippine justice and could potentially compromise the former president’s legal defense. He emphasized that Duterte has no intention of seeing or being represented by Roque.

Kaufman also criticized Roque’s move to engage a Dutch lawyer to file a case against the Netherlands for its alleged involvement in Duterte’s supposed rendition, calling it a “crazy scheme” that could have jeopardized the case. The effort was stopped after Kaufman intervened.

“This is not the first time I’ve heard of such lunacy,” Kaufman said, adding that such a move would be a grave mistake, as cooperation from the Dutch government is necessary in matters involving the ICC.

In response, Roque denied interfering in the ICC case. He said he continues to support Duterte’s legal team and only offered a separate legal remedy to help bring the former president back to the Philippines, with the approval of Duterte and his family.

Roque said his actions stem from loyalty, insisting that offering alternatives should not be considered a “crazy scheme.”