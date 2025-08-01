Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Cristy Fermin posts bail in libel case filed by Bea Alonzo

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report24 mins ago

Showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin has posted a P48,000 bail in connection with the libel complaint filed against her by actress Bea Alonzo. During her online show “Cristy Ferminute” on July 31, Fermin displayed a court order stating that Quezon City RTC Branch 93 Judge Cherry Chiara Hernando had lifted the arrest warrant previously issued against her.

Fermin’s co-host Wendell Alvarez also posted bail for the same case, while their other co-host, Rommel Villamor, was still processing his bail at the time of airing.

Fermin expressed surprise over the arrest warrant, saying her camp had not received a court resolution—something she attributed possibly to recent weather disturbances in the country. She recalled that in previous cases, she always turned herself in even before warrants were released.

“This is the first time we didn’t receive any resolution from the court, that’s why we were shocked,” she said.

Despite the incident, Fermin assured her audience that everything is under control. The libel case stems from Alonzo’s May 2024 complaint, which alleged that Fermin spread false and damaging claims about her through her show.

