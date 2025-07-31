Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Youth Jubilee in Rome: Pilgrims arrive to pray with Relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis ahead of historic Papal events

The relic of the Blessed Carlo Acutis (Photos from Alona Cochon)

Thousands of young pilgrims arrived in the Eternal City for the much-anticipated Youth Jubilee 2025, a weeklong gathering filled with prayer, reconciliation, and personal encounters with Pope Leo XIV.

Among the spiritual highlights was the rare opportunity to venerate a first-class relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis—the heart of the young computer whiz who captured the world’s attention for his devotion to the Eucharist before his death at just 15 years old.

WhatsApp Image 2025 07 31 at 01.23.38
Acutis Center – San Marcello Church, Via del Corso, Rome, Italy

Just blocks from St. Peter’s Square, the Church of San Marcello al Corso was transformed into the “Blessed Carlo Acutis Center.” Pilgrims gathered to pray, submit written intentions destined for Acutis’ tomb in Assisi, and participate in daily Eucharistic adoration from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. featuring his sacred relic. Evening programs included live music, personal testimonies, and collective prayer sessions.

WhatsApp Image 2025 07 31 at 01.08.06
15-year-old Carlo Acutis will become first millennial Saint in September

On July 29, the center unveiled a 1,000-piece mosaic portrait of Acutis, crafted by artist Johnny Vrba. An exhibit of Eucharistic miracles, which Acutis himself painstakingly cataloged before his death, was also on display throughout the event.

The Youth Jubilee formed part of the broader Holy Year 2025 celebration, a global Catholic initiative featuring religious, cultural, and social events for various sectors of the Church and society.

As tents rose once again on the grounds of Tor Vergata, where millions had gathered for World Youth Day in 2000, a new generation of young Catholics stepped forward to make their mark. United in faith, inspired by the life of Blessed Carlo Acutis, and moved by Pope Leo XIV’s call for peace, hope, and renewal, they created a powerful witness of faith for today’s world. (Alona Cochon)

