Senate to probe online gambling as senators push for total ban

The Senate is poised to launch an inquiry into the controversial surge of online gambling in the country, as several lawmakers push for a total ban citing its growing social and economic toll.

In a privilege speech, Senator Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri raised alarm over the rising number of Filipinos falling into gambling addiction—an issue he said was notably absent from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address.

Zubiri described online gambling as an “epidemic” that has led to financial ruin and even loss of lives, particularly among vulnerable individuals already burdened by economic hardship.

“Mr. President, please give us guidance on how we can stop this epidemic from engulfing our nation and our people,” Zubiri urged.

Senator Erwin Tulfo, chairperson of the Senate committee on games and amusement, announced that a hearing will be held next week to look into the matter. He backed Zubiri’s call for a complete ban and said the committee would gather input from various sectors, including relevant government agencies and lawmakers.

“We will request a cost-benefit analysis from agencies such as the Department of Finance and PAGCOR to evaluate the lost revenues, employment implications, and social costs,” Tulfo said.

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, vice chair of the committee, said the Senate’s position should be firmly rooted in data to strengthen its policy direction.

Several other senators have also expressed support for stricter regulations, if not an outright ban, to address the growing threat posed by online gambling.