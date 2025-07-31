Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

President Marcos to visit India from August 4 to 8

Leana Bernardo

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will conduct a five-day state visit to India from August 4 to 8, following an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Malacañang, the President will begin his visit in New Delhi before traveling to Bangalore for a series of official engagements.

During the trip, President Marcos is expected to meet with Indian government officials and key figures from the business sector to strengthen bilateral and economic ties between the two countries.

He will also hold a separate gathering with the Filipino community in New Delhi.

The visit takes place ahead of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and India, which will be commemorated in 2025.

