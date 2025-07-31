OFW e-Card, National ID, and more: Here are the services available at one-stop Serbisyo Caravan in Dubai

For many Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), getting things done with multiple government agencies often means long waits, multiple appointments, or even having to fly home just to process one document. But this August, the Philippine government is bringing services directly to the Filipino community in Dubai through the Bagong Bayani ng Mundo: OFW Serbisyo Caravan.
Organized by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) through the Migrant Workers Office – Dubai (MWO Dubai), the caravan is an inter-agency outreach initiative designed as a one-stop campaign to reintroduce various government services and make them more accessible to OFWs and their families.
The OFW Serbisyo Caravan will take place on August 3, Saturday, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM at the Exhibition Hall 8 of Dubai World Trade Center. The event is held in collaboration with the Filipino Social Club (FilSoc). No pre-registration is required.
Below is a list of participating agencies and the services they will offer:
PHILIPPINE STATISTICS AUTHORITY (PSA)
PSA will provide civil registry documents and assist with National ID registration and printing.
Services:
Issuance of certified true copies of:
- Birth, Marriage, and Death Certificates
- CENOMAR (Certificate of No Marriage)
- CENODeath (Certificate of No Death Record)
Fees (approximate):
- PHP 155 – Birth, Marriage, or Death Certificate
- PHP 210 – CENOMAR or CENODeath
Payment Methods:
- Philippine Peso
- Cashless payments via GCash or Maya
Additional Services:
- National ID registration
- Registration status checking
- Issuance of printed paper National ID
- Access to Digital National ID via the eGovPH app
- For the list of requirements, visit: https://philsys.gov.ph/supporting-documents/
PHILIPPINE CONSULATE GENERAL – DUBAI
The consulate will be present to provide core consular services for Filipinos in the UAE (e.g., passport, notarial, and authentication services).
MIGRANT WORKERS OFFICE – DUBAI (MWO Dubai)
MWO will assist with contract verification concerns and provide assistance to nationals.
OVERSEAS WORKERS WELFARE ADMINISTRATION (OWWA)
OWWA will handle membership concerns and provide support for OFWs in need of welfare assistance.
- OWWA membership
- Issuance of OFW e-Card
- Acceptance of applications for Welfare Assistance Program (WAP)
- Welfare and other assistance
DEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY – PTIC Dubai
DTI will support OFWs planning to start or expand their businesses through franchising and financial programs.
Services:
- Franchising opportunities
- Business and financial literacy programs
- Loan assistance via SB Corp
Loan Details:
- Qualified borrowers: OFW returnees, families, endorsed franchisees
- Loanable amount: Up to 80% of total investment (maximum PHP 20 million)
- Interest rate: 0% for the first year, 1% per month thereafter
- Term: Up to 3 years
- Grace period: 1 year (inclusive in the term)
Documentary Requirements:
- Government-issued ID
- Mayor’s Business Permit
- DTI or SEC Registration
- Proof of Bank Account
- Reference codes from SBCorp’s franchise association (if applicable)
- Corporate documents (if applicable)
DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL WELFARE AND DEVELOPMENT (DSWD)
DSWD will offer on-site counseling and support programs for OFWs and their families.
Services:
- Information desk on DSWD programs and services for OFWs
- Psychosocial counseling
- Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS)
- Sustainable Livelihood Program
- Assistance to solo parents, minors traveling abroad, and trafficked persons
SOCIAL SECURITY SYSTEM (SSS)
SSS will assist members with benefit applications, data updates, and online access.
Services:
- Inquiries and verification
- Acceptance of Member Data Change
- Annual Confirmation of Pensioner (ACOP)
- Assistance on online services
Benefits and Loans:
- Retirement
- Death
- Funeral
- Disability
- Sickness
- Maternity
- Unemployment
- Salary Loan
- Calamity Loan
- Pension Loan
PAG-IBIG FUND
Pag-IBIG will assist members with savings programs, loan applications, and housing-related services.
Services:
- New member registration
- Membership, records, and account services
- Modified PAG-IBIG II (MP2) enrollment
- Housing loan consultation and inquiry
- Receiving of Multi-Purpose Loan applications
PUBLIC ATTORNEY’S OFFICE (PAO)
PAO will offer free legal advice and assistance for those who qualify under their services.
Services:
Legal representation and counselling in:
- Criminal cases
- Civil cases
- Labor cases
- Administrative cases
- Quasi-judicial matters
If you’re an OFW in Dubai looking to update your records, seek legal assistance, apply for a loan, or avail of any government program, this is your chance to do it all in one place, in one day. Be sure to bring the necessary documents and visit the Dubai World Trade Center on August 3, 2025.