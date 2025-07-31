OFW e-Card, National ID, and more: Here are the services available at one-stop Serbisyo Caravan in Dubai

For many Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), getting things done with multiple government agencies often means long waits, multiple appointments, or even having to fly home just to process one document. But this August, the Philippine government is bringing services directly to the Filipino community in Dubai through the Bagong Bayani ng Mundo: OFW Serbisyo Caravan.

Organized by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) through the Migrant Workers Office – Dubai (MWO Dubai), the caravan is an inter-agency outreach initiative designed as a one-stop campaign to reintroduce various government services and make them more accessible to OFWs and their families.

The OFW Serbisyo Caravan will take place on August 3, Saturday, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM at the Exhibition Hall 8 of Dubai World Trade Center. The event is held in collaboration with the Filipino Social Club (FilSoc). No pre-registration is required.

Below is a list of participating agencies and the services they will offer:

PHILIPPINE STATISTICS AUTHORITY (PSA)

PSA will provide civil registry documents and assist with National ID registration and printing.

Services:

Issuance of certified true copies of:

Birth, Marriage, and Death Certificates

CENOMAR (Certificate of No Marriage)

CENODeath (Certificate of No Death Record)

Fees (approximate):

PHP 155 – Birth, Marriage, or Death Certificate

PHP 210 – CENOMAR or CENODeath

Payment Methods:

Philippine Peso

Cashless payments via GCash or Maya

Additional Services:

National ID registration

Registration status checking

Issuance of printed paper National ID

Access to Digital National ID via the eGovPH app

For the list of requirements, visit: https://philsys.gov.ph/supporting-documents/

PHILIPPINE CONSULATE GENERAL – DUBAI

The consulate will be present to provide core consular services for Filipinos in the UAE (e.g., passport, notarial, and authentication services).

MIGRANT WORKERS OFFICE – DUBAI (MWO Dubai)

MWO will assist with contract verification concerns and provide assistance to nationals.

OVERSEAS WORKERS WELFARE ADMINISTRATION (OWWA)

OWWA will handle membership concerns and provide support for OFWs in need of welfare assistance.

OWWA membership

Issuance of OFW e-Card

Acceptance of applications for Welfare Assistance Program (WAP)

Welfare and other assistance

DEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY – PTIC Dubai

DTI will support OFWs planning to start or expand their businesses through franchising and financial programs.

Services:

Franchising opportunities

Business and financial literacy programs

Loan assistance via SB Corp

Loan Details:

Qualified borrowers: OFW returnees, families, endorsed franchisees

OFW returnees, families, endorsed franchisees Loanable amount: Up to 80% of total investment (maximum PHP 20 million)

Up to 80% of total investment (maximum PHP 20 million) Interest rate: 0% for the first year, 1% per month thereafter

0% for the first year, 1% per month thereafter Term: Up to 3 years

Up to 3 years Grace period: 1 year (inclusive in the term)

Documentary Requirements:

Government-issued ID

Mayor’s Business Permit

DTI or SEC Registration

Proof of Bank Account

Reference codes from SBCorp’s franchise association (if applicable)

Corporate documents (if applicable)

DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL WELFARE AND DEVELOPMENT (DSWD)

DSWD will offer on-site counseling and support programs for OFWs and their families.

Services:

Information desk on DSWD programs and services for OFWs

Psychosocial counseling

Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS)

Sustainable Livelihood Program

Assistance to solo parents, minors traveling abroad, and trafficked persons

SOCIAL SECURITY SYSTEM (SSS)

SSS will assist members with benefit applications, data updates, and online access.

Services:

Inquiries and verification

Acceptance of Member Data Change

Annual Confirmation of Pensioner (ACOP)

Assistance on online services

Benefits and Loans:

Retirement

Death

Funeral

Disability

Sickness

Maternity

Unemployment

Salary Loan

Calamity Loan

Pension Loan

PAG-IBIG FUND

Pag-IBIG will assist members with savings programs, loan applications, and housing-related services.

Services:

New member registration

Membership, records, and account services

Modified PAG-IBIG II (MP2) enrollment

Housing loan consultation and inquiry

Receiving of Multi-Purpose Loan applications

PUBLIC ATTORNEY’S OFFICE (PAO)

PAO will offer free legal advice and assistance for those who qualify under their services.

Services:

Legal representation and counselling in:

Criminal cases

Civil cases

Labor cases

Administrative cases

Quasi-judicial matters

If you’re an OFW in Dubai looking to update your records, seek legal assistance, apply for a loan, or avail of any government program, this is your chance to do it all in one place, in one day. Be sure to bring the necessary documents and visit the Dubai World Trade Center on August 3, 2025.