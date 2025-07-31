Marcos reaffirms commitment to strengthen AFP at Army leadership turnover

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), as he led the 67th Philippine Army Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony at Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City.

In his speech, Marcos assured the military of the administration’s continued support.

“As your Commander-in-Chief, I promise that we will continue and further strengthen our Armed Forces,” he said.

“We owe you nothing less than our full support.”

Marcos recognized the contributions of outgoing Commanding General Lieutenant General Roy Galido, highlighting the Army’s achievements under his leadership, including efforts that led to the surrender of armed fighters through civil-military operations.

He also addressed incoming Army chief Lieutenant General Antonio Nafarrete, emphasizing the critical nature of his role amid global and regional uncertainties.

“You will be assuming your role at a time when geopolitical tensions and global uncertainty are high. This will demand your vigilance and leadership to deliver clear direction and to show firm commitment,” the President said.

Marcos expressed full confidence in the Philippine Army’s ability to remain a pillar of strength, integrity, and professionalism under its new leadership.