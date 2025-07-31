Lacson renews push for Anti-Political Dynasty Act

Senator Panfilo Lacson is seeking to break the stronghold of political dynasties through a renewed push for the passage of the Anti-Political Dynasty Act, in line with the 1987 Constitution’s provision on equal access to public service.

In a radio interview, Lacson said Senate Bill No. 35 or the “Anti-Political Dynasty Act of 2025″ aims to ban the spouse or any relative within the second degree of consanguinity or affinity of an incumbent official seeking reelection from running in the same city or province during the same election period.

“This proposed measure seeks to strike a balance between the two competing fundamental principles of the electorate’s sovereignty and political dynasty. This is in consonance with the constitutional precept that laws should be interpreted not in the letter that killeth but to the spirit that giveth life,” he said.

The measure also bars individuals with political dynasty ties, whether legitimate, illegitimate, full or half-blood, from simultaneously running for office in the same locality, even if neither is an incumbent.

Lacson stressed the urgency of passing an enabling law, saying the continued dominance of political families undermines democracy.

“Influential clans and families that are well-entrenched in the political arena have made positions in government their virtual playgrounds, resulting in the proliferation of small monarchies all over the country. This makes a mockery of what should otherwise be a level-playing field in politics and espouse political inequities,” the senator added.

He noted that despite several attempts to pass similar measures since the 8th Congress, no anti-dynasty law has made it through Congress.

Lacson recently accepted the chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation, a post offered by Senate President Francis Escudero through Minority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III.