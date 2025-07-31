Get ready for the Summer back-to-school sale at Expo Centre Sharjah

As the summer heat lingers and the school season approaches, many are on the lookout for smart ways to refresh essentials without breaking the bank.

Here’s a perfect chance for those balancing busy lives to shop conveniently in one place.

From July 31 to August 10, Expo Centre Sharjah opens its doors to a special Summer Back-to-School Sale in Halls 5 and 6, featuring well-loved brands like MAX Fashion and Babyshop — all under one roof.

Adding more excitement to this edition is the exclusive showcase by MAX Fashion, unveiling its Summer Back to School range at the LIZ exhibition for the very first time. Known for combining style and affordability, MAX is offering everything in the collection for under AED 15!

Whether you’re looking to stock up on school supplies, apparel, or just wanting to find some great deals for the season ahead, this event brings together a wide selection under one roof.

Organized by LIZ Exhibition Organizers, the sale runs daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., giving ample time for visitors to drop by after work or during weekends. The AED 5 entry fee is modest, especially considering the variety of offers inside — plus, parking is free, making it hassle-free to visit even for those coming from different parts of the emirates.

This summer sale is also about making those everyday preparations smoother and more enjoyable. With the school season fast approaching, it presents a timely opportunity to get ahead on your list while enjoying a calm, air-conditioned environment — a small but welcome relief from the summer heat.

So if you’re planning to refresh your kids’ back-to-school essentials or simply want to explore seasonal deals in a convenient location, mark your calendar and make your way to Expo Centre Sharjah between July 31 and August 10.