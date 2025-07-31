Dubai Police opens registration for esports tournament with AED 200K prize pool

Dubai Police has announced that registration is now open for the fifth edition of its Esports Tournament, which offers a total prize pool of AED 200,000.

Set to take place on August 17 and 18 at the Dubai Police Officers Club in Al Jaddaf, the event is open to both male and female participants between the ages of 10 and 35. Interested individuals can sign up by completing the online form at: https://survey.dubaipolice.gov.ae/capp/#/ar/survey/preview/HLfOeMIi1sjGYKg1.

Players can register to compete in Valorant, DOTA 2, EAFC 25 (singles), Counter Strike 2, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. The event will also feature a Dubai Police Game Jam and a Capture The Flag contest.

This year’s tournament aims to raise awareness about safety in the gaming community, especially concerning online fraud and crimes that happen during gameplay. It also introduces the cybercrime-related services provided by Dubai Police.

Participants will receive guidance on how to protect their privacy while playing online, including avoiding the sharing of personal information, data, or images during in-game chats with strangers.

Dubai Police is encouraging a balanced lifestyle among gamers, reminding participants to care for their physical and mental health while enjoying esports.