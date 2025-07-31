DPWH eyes EDSA rehabilitation in 2027 after PH hosts ASEAN Summit

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) may defer the rehabilitation of Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (Edsa) to 2027, in view of the Philippines’ hosting of the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit next year.

In an interview with INQUIRER.net, DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan said the department is set to consult with the Office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the possibility of beginning the major rehabilitation works after the regional summit.

“Preferably, during the dry months of 2027 are what we are looking as the most viable times to undertake the rehabilitation,” Bonoan said in Filipino, noting that the timeline remains tentative.

Bonoan explained that the agency is recommending a “non-destructive” rehabilitation approach for Edsa, which means the existing pavement will not be completely removed.

“Instead, we will reinforce the weak sections and apply a crack relief layer before laying new asphalt over it. That’s the planned process,” he said.

The DPWH is currently waiting for the President’s approval before implementing the plan. Bonoan added that there is no estimated budget yet for the rehabilitation project.

Earlier, the DPWH had announced that the Edsa rehabilitation would not push through this year due to the onset of the rainy season.