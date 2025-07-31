Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DOTr to relaunch iconic ‘Love Bus’ in Cebu and Davao

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) will begin the relaunch of the iconic “Love Bus” in Cebu and Davao in the coming weeks.

Speaking at a post-State of the Nation Address (SONA) discussion, Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said the project is aimed at reviving a beloved public transport symbol while also providing free rides to commuters.

“It’s exciting for everyone. You’ll see the iconic blue and white Love Buses back on the road,” Dizon said in Filipino.

He added that the initiative will be subsidized by the government, allowing bus operators to offer rides free of charge.

“So the President said, that’s how we help—through direct government subsidies to bus companies to make these rides free,” Dizon said.

During his SONA, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the revival of the “Love Bus,” emphasizing that passengers will not be charged for the service.

On Tuesday, the DOTr unveiled the updated design of the buses, which now feature the “Bagong Pilipinas” branding alongside the DOTr logo.

The original “Love Bus” was first introduced in the 1970s and was known as the country’s first air-conditioned public bus. It was reportedly launched under the initiative of then-First Lady Imelda Marcos.

