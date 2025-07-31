DOJ to file charges in missing sabungeros case; new skeletal remains found

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is set to file criminal charges against suspects in the case of the missing cockfighting enthusiasts, or “sabungeros,” with Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla confirming that the complaint is ready.

Remulla said the charges would include murder, kidnapping with murder, and violations of international humanitarian law. He did not disclose the names of complainants and respondents, citing security concerns.

“There are just so many details that really can’t be left out, but we will try. I’ll tell our team to speed things up because we’ve been waiting for this for so long. These crimes started back in 2020, and now it’s already 2025,” Remulla said.

The authorities recovered another set of skeletal remains from Taal Lake, including a skull with intact upper teeth. The remains have been submitted to the crime laboratory for DNA testing.

The remains were discovered in the same location identified by a state witness, where technical divers continue to conduct search and retrieval operations.

Remulla said the recovery supports witness claims that the bodies of several missing sabungeros were dumped in the lake. He added that the site may also contain evidence related to other crimes beyond cockfighting, including potential links to the drug war.

The justice secretary earlier revealed that the government now has a new witness who could corroborate the testimony of whistleblower Julie Patidongan.