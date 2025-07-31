DMW verifying reports of Filipino fatalities in Red Sea Ship attack

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is validating reports that three Filipino crew members may have died in the Houthi rebel attack that sank the MV Eternity C in the Red Sea.

In a radio interview on Thursday, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the information came from eight Filipino survivors who have already returned to the Philippines. However, there is still no physical confirmation of the reported deaths.

One Filipino crew member also remains missing and unaccounted for.

“So still meron pa rin tayong pag asa na kung possibly ma-confirm pa in some other way and, may isang missing,” Cacdac said.

Cacdac earlier confirmed that nine other Filipino seafarers from the MV Eternity C are in the custody of Houthi rebels. He said the crew members are reportedly in good condition and have been able to call their families.

The DMW is coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), which is leading efforts to secure the safe release of the detained Filipinos. No ransom has been confirmed, and negotiations are ongoing in coordination with the shipowner and international partners.

Cacdac also said an investigation is underway into possible violations by the ship’s owner. Initial findings indicate that the MV Eternity C passed through the Red Sea three times in one voyage without following safety protocols such as threat assessments, required reporting, and military escorts.

The DMW is also looking into the actions of the ship’s Filipino captain, who has returned to the country along with seven other crew members.

Cacdac said assistance continues to be provided to the families of the detained crew. He added that he has personally visited the families and is providing them with regular updates.