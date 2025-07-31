Apply for OWWA membership, e-Card, and other services at Serbisyo Caravan in Dubai

Need to apply for OWWA membership or request an e-Card?

Filipino workers in the UAE can access these services and more during the OFW Serbisyo Caravan on August 3, at Exhibition Hall 8 of the Dubai World Trade Center.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) will be on site to process membership applications and renewals, issue OFW e-Cards, and accept requests for various assistance programs.

OWWA membership costs $25 or its local currency equivalent (around AED 91) and is valid for two years. It grants access to OWWA’s full range of benefits, including medical and financial assistance, legal support, repatriation aid, and training or livelihood opportunities for family members.

Active members may also receive an official government-issued ID, the OWWA OFW e-Card, which serves as proof of membership and allows easier transactions with OWWA and other government agencies.

Workers not covered by other medical programs may apply for the Welfare Assistance Program, which offers financial aid for hospitalization, procedures, or medicine expenses.

Legal support, psychosocial counseling, jail or hospital visitations, and repatriation assistance are also among the welfare services offered.

These services are part of the Department of Migrant Workers’ Bagong Bayani ng Mundo: OFW Serbisyo Caravan, an outreach initiative designed to make government support more accessible to Filipinos living and working abroad in one venue.