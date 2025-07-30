Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

VP Sara Duterte says Philippines ‘deserves better’ after SC voids impeachment

Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday said the country “deserves better” leaders, following the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision declaring the impeachment complaint against her as unconstitutional.

“Our country deserves better, and we shall stand tall, strong, and resilient against leaders whose greed will bring down our homeland. We deserve better,” Duterte said in a statement.

The high court voted 13-0 to void the Articles of Impeachment filed against the Vice President, ruling that they violated the one-year bar on multiple impeachment attempts under Article XI, Section 3, Paragraph 5 of the Constitution.

The court also found that her right to due process was violated.

Duterte thanked her legal team for defending her “even when no one else was willing to stand by [her].” She also expressed gratitude to the petitioners who challenged the impeachment, and to those who supported her amid the controversy.

“To those whose voices rang out in dissent against persecution — thank you. Your courage to speak the truth has been a source of strength,” she said. “And to the parents, children, and silent supporters who offered their prayers for justice — thank you. Your quiet faith lifts me up.”

The Supreme Court clarified that its decision does not clear Duterte of the charges against her, but noted that any new impeachment complaint may only be filed after February 6, 2026.

The ruling is immediately executory, but the House of Representatives is preparing to file a motion for reconsideration, saying the decision was based on what it described as inaccurate findings that contradict official records.

Meanwhile, Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero said the Senate will take up the Supreme Court ruling in a session scheduled for August 6.

