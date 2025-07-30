UAE sends condolences to victims of typhoon in PH

The United Arab Emirates has extended its condolences to the Philippines after Typhoon Co-may, locally known as “Emong,” battered parts of Luzon with strong winds and heavy rains.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) extended its “sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of the Philippines over this tragedy, along with its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.”

The storm caused deaths and infrastructure damage due to flooding and landslides brought by continuous rainfall.

Typhoon Emong made landfall twice in the country, first in Agno, Pangasinan, on July 24 with maximum sustained winds of 120 kph, and then in Candon City, Ilocos Sur, the following day. It exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on July 27.

The storm followed earlier typhoons Crising and Dante, as well as the southwest monsoon or “habagat,” which together caused at least 26 casualties, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Meanwhile, according to the Office of Civil Defense, the typhoons have affected more than 4.5 million individuals, with thousands of families relocated to temporary shelters.